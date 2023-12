Instead of the usual gift guide, PRINT asked some of the most creative people we know what they are excited to give (and get) this year. Look for daily gift inspiration through the end of December.

“Colette Bernard hair clips, like this fun cursor. Colette’s clips are so unique! There’s something for everyone.”

Phoebe (Cornog) Nelson is the owner of Pandr Design Co., a studio that specializes in custom murals and graphic design.

Banner photo by Jené Stephaniuk on Unsplash.