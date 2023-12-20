Gifts for Creatives, Graphic Designers & Artists – Day 24

Instead of the usual gift guide, PRINT asked some of the most creative people we know what they are excited to give (and get) this year. Look for daily gift inspiration through the end of December.

“I don’t want to play favorites, because there are a bunch of artisans who provide these via Etsy, but anyway, I love giving rope swings to families with kids. The Etsy folks can engrave anything you want into the wood, you tie the rope around a tree bough, and you’re all set. Nothing better.” (Like this top-rated one from Midstatecustoms)

Dave Eggers is the author of many books and the founder of McSweeney’s.

