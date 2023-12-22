Gifts for Creatives, Graphic Designers & Artists – Day 26

Instead of the usual gift guide, PRINT asked some of the most creative people we know what they are excited to give (and get) this year. Look for daily gift inspiration through the end of December.

“In another year where protests were heard and seen around the world, Strikethrough: Typographic Messages of Protest from the Letterform Archive offers a historical account of calls and responses in typographic form as a way to see lineages of solidarity going back to time immemorial.”

Silas Munro is an artist, designer, writer, curator, and founder of the LGBTQ+ and minority-owned graphic design studio Polymode.

Banner photo by Jean-Philippe Delberghe on Unsplash.