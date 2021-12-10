Forget Napkins, N-Mini Notebook Bundle Is For All Your Unexpected Thoughts

Sometimes the best ideas catch us by surprise, and while napkins are usually the first things we find, having a small notebook handy is preferred. The N-mini notebook set is a kit of five color-coded notebooks that help you keep your thoughts, creative or otherwise, organized and always available. Not only are the size of the notebooks ideal, but the colors and the typography are inspiring and sure to catch it all.

Welcome to N-mini notebook, a safe place to keep your “n” marvelous ideas whenever they pop up in your mind. The N is small enough to carry in every pocket and suitable for multiple uses. It could be used as a logo sketchbook, journal, logbook, memo pad, or diary… This five-pack lets you instantly color-code your note-taking purpose. Let’s fill these notebooks and make your ideas shine bright with humor, talent, and creativity inside you.

Project Credits

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Roy Vu

DESIGN LAYOUT: Dong Luong

CONTENT WRITER: Thao Ho

TYPEFACE: IBM Plex™ designed by Mike Abbink & Bold Monday

PHOTOGRAPHER: Cong Khoa, FER Concept Studio