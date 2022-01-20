BFF is a New Online Community For Crypto Curious Women and Nonbinary Folks—Crypto Bros Need Not Apply

There’s no shame in being baffled by or even scared of cryptocurrency.

Seemingly overnight, NFTs and whatever the hell Web3 is burst into our lives, demanding our attention and flipping the script on the general concept of value. Luckily for humanity, a new decentralized organization and online community called BFF has emerged with the sole purpose of demystifying this daunting new landscape.

According to BFF, as of 2021, 81% of cryptocurrency buyers identify as male (no wonder I find it so scary!). With stats like these fueling their mission, BFF was created to empower women and non-binary folks to get educated, connected, and financially rewarded in the crypto and web3 space.

The project was co-founded by Brit Morin, the founder of the lifestyle community Brit + Co as well as the entrepreneur curriculum Selfmade, Jaime Schmidt, the founder of the natural deodorant brand Schmidt’s Naturals, and nearly 50 other female and nonbinary leaders across crypto, tech, design, business, and many other industries—a.k.a. the “Founding BFFs.” These include big names like Mila Kunis and Gwyneth Paltrow, but also creative visionaries like Justina Blakeney (The Jungalow) and lettering artist Jessica Hische.

Hische was part of the branding team behind BFF, notably developing the blocky BFF logo alongside Morin, Schmidt, and brand designer Jessica Strelioff.

“One of the big criticisms of crypto/Web3 is that it’s dominated by ‘Crypto Bros’ who aren’t necessarily approaching this new frontier with a critical eye or prioritizing equal access or sustainability,” Hische recently penned on Instagram. “But that’s why I was pumped to get involved in BFF, a new open-access community hoping to bring more women and non-binary folks into the space.”

To bring more people into the BFF fold and officially launch their mission, the group will host their first live event on January 26 from 4:30 pm to 6 pm PT, BFF Minted. The free, virtual gathering will serve as a primer for the crypto curious, discussing all things cryptocurrency and web 3.0 (Web3). You can register to attend here.