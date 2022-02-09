Brooklyn Museum To Host The First Posthumous Virgil Abloh Exhibition

The Brooklyn Museum has just announced a forthcoming exhibition to honor the life and legacy of the brilliant designer and creative visionary Virgil Abloh.

The artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and founder of his own fashion line Off-White, Abloh died this past November at the age of 41 after a private battle with cancer.

This show marks the first posthumous exhibition on Abloh, which will serve as an extension of the themes in Abloh’s very own “Figures of Speech” exhibition. “Figures of Speech” was conceived as a mid-career retrospective of Abloh’s work, containing 70 of his defining pieces and honoring his intersectional artistic practice. The exhibition toured across the US before going global to Qatar.

Photo by Jody Rogac

While much is unknown about this new exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, Antwaun Sargent and Michael Darling are set to co-curate the show. “Figures of Speech” itself will be on view at the Brooklyn Museum as well, starting this summer from July 1, 2022, through January 29, 2023.