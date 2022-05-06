Canadian Puzzle Shop SOONNESS Wants to Turn Your Art Into a Puzzle

Have you always wished you could make your own puzzle? Are you an artist looking to immortalize your work in an innovative way? Or are you a board game enthusiast in search of cooler puzzles?

If you answered yes to any of the above, you’ll love PNP. This quarterly shopping event is the brainchild of Canadian illustrator Soon Cho, who recently attracted our attention with her gorgeous, soothing gradient puzzles. At the end of every season, she’ll release limited edition puzzles by artists around the world through her online puzzle shop SOONNESS. Throughout the month, the site will feature three puzzles a week, and each will be available for no more than six days. This is a perfect way to support artists while also getting your hands on a one-of-a-kind puzzle.

If you’re interested in seeing your art as a puzzle, submit your artwork to SOONNESS. In the meantime, check out PNP’s offerings for June, see a sneak preview below, and mark your calendars.

PNP — a short form for “Pick & Preorder”— is an event we will hold 4 times a year to offer limited puzzles by artists. At each event, we will introduce up to 9 different puzzle designs & accept preorders for 20 days. Our very first PNP event will take place in June 2022.

OUR FIRST PNP DATE HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED.

PNP Date:

Starts on June 02, 2022 (12:00pm EST)

Ends on June 21, 2022 (12:00pm EST)

PNP Schedule:

June 02-07: Toy Corner, Peranakan Vase, Supermarket

June 09-14: The Mermaid, Avant Garde Arcs, Gone Coastal

June 16-21: Good Vibes Only, Treasure Hunters, Free Rider

*You only have 6 days to order each art puzzle.

Important Note:

Only the puzzle designs that meet our minimum order quantity will be produced. We introduce 3 artworks per week for 3 consecutive weeks.

About Premium Art Puzzles

Original Artworks by the artists of today

Premium quality / 100% plastic free

Free Shipping Worldwide

Are you an Artist? Submit your work to be part of our PNP event. Your artwork can turn into puzzles that many people can enjoy!

