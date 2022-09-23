Greenpeace Celebrates 50 Years with Special Edition Prints by Renowned Artists

A new project from UK-based Counter Editions launched earlier this week, which celebrates 50 years of victories from the world-renowned organization Greenpeace. The Greenpeace 50 Years Print Portfolio features a set of eight limited edition prints in a handmade, cloth-bound portfolio box, with each by a different contributing artist.
Counter Editions commissions and produces prints and multiples by leading international contemporary artists, creating exclusive editions in different mediums such as screen print, photography, etching, fine art lithography, collage, and bronze. This portfolio includes an assortment of screen prints and lithographs in a range of styles from Katherine Bernhardt, Billy Childish, Tracey Emin, Eddie Martinez, Cassi Namoda, Peter Saul, Stanley Whitney, and Jonas Wood.
The prints are available either individually or as a box set, with a third of the net profits being donated to Greenpeace. For more information and to purchase, visit the Counter Editions website.