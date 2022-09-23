Greenpeace Celebrates 50 Years with Special Edition Prints by Renowned Artists

A new project from UK-based Counter Editions launched earlier this week, which celebrates 50 years of victories from the world-renowned organization Greenpeace. The Greenpeace 50 Years Print Portfolio features a set of eight limited edition prints in a handmade, cloth-bound portfolio box, with each by a different contributing artist.

Katherine Bernhardt

Swimmers (2022)

Lithograph

Edition of 175

Peter Saul

Traffic Jam (2022)

Lithograph

Edition of 125

Counter Editions commissions and produces prints and multiples by leading international contemporary artists, creating exclusive editions in different mediums such as screen print, photography, etching, fine art lithography, collage, and bronze. This portfolio includes an assortment of screen prints and lithographs in a range of styles from Katherine Bernhardt, Billy Childish, Tracey Emin, Eddie Martinez, Cassi Namoda, Peter Saul, Stanley Whitney, and Jonas Wood.

Stanley Whitney

Peace Be Still (2022)

Lithograph

Edition of 125

Billy Childish

volcano (2022)

Screenprint

Edition of 100 Jonas Wood

Yellow Flower (2022)

Screenprint

Edition of 100

The prints are available either individually or as a box set, with a third of the net profits being donated to Greenpeace. For more information and to purchase, visit the Counter Editions website.

Cassi Namoda

Ernesto finds potential on the other side (2022)

Screenprint

Edition of 75