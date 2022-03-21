Luxury Meets Function in the Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstock Collection

The venn diagram of designer fashion and functional comfort just got a stunning new addition in the unlikely pair of two footwear heavy-hitters, Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock.

While both brands are beloved fixtures in the shoe space, they each represent vastly different vibes. Manolo Blahnik is known for brightly colored, bejeweled stilettos, most iconically seen on Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw. Meanwhile, Birkenstock’s slip-ons are more famous for a down-to-earth clientele of artists and bespectacled bookstore owners.

Now that the brands have collaborated, we get the best of both worlds. The limited-edition collection will feature seven different footwear styles, including Birkenstock’s Arizona and Boston sandals. These slides come in jewel-toned velvet and black leather, complete with luxurious accents like Swarovski crystal buckles and French piping along the edges. The end result is an eye-catching line that can be worn in almost any context. “You could wear this collection with casual trousers or a ball gown—both would look marvelous,” says Manolo Blahnik in a statement.

As it turns out, Mr. Blahnik is an avid Birkenstock fan who wears his own pair of slip-ons almost every day. “It’s been a privilege to reimagine Birkenstocks in my way,” he says. “And they have been crafted so well in their factory. Divine!”

The collection will come in waves, with one release this month and a second in June. The first designs will officially go on sale March 24th on Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock’s respective websites. and they’re available for pre-order now through Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.