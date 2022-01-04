Moschino Celebrates The Chinese Year Of The Tiger With A Kitschy Tony The Tiger Capsule Collection

2022 is the Chinese Year of the Tiger, so, naturally, one of the world’s most iconic tigers is seizing the moment.

You might not fancy Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes mascot Tony the Tiger as a fashionista, but with the help of the trendsetters over at Moschino led by their creative director Jeremy Scott, he is runway ready.





That’s right, Moschino has just released a playful and campy Tony the Tiger capsule collection of tops, bottoms, and accessories, all of which come festooned with Tony’s “They’re gr-r-reat!” catchphrase, of course.





Some standouts in the collection include a Frosted-Flakes-blue hoodie dress with Tony’s face grinning on the front (priced at a cool $760), a light denim orange-with-black-stripes cropped jacket and shorts set (price TBD), and a cereal box clutch ($1,070).





This flashy, fun line comes on the heels of a 3-month long employee strike at Kellogg’s, where workers demanded better wages and benefits. They ultimately prevailed, reaching new contract negotiations with the cereal conglomerate. Now that’s something worth celebrating with a Tony the Tiger silk scarf!





Most of the items in the Moschino x Tony the Tiger collection are available now on the Moschino site. With Chinese New Year falling on February 1, you’ll have just enough time to find the funds for a $540 T-shirt dress.