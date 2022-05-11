NYCxDesign Launches Its 10th Anniversary Festival

New York City design heads are in for a treat throughout May, as NYCxDesign has officially launched their 10th Anniversary NYCxDesign Festival this week. This annual celebration of design spans all five boroughs and features open studio tours, workshops, public installations, talks, and much more, both in person and virtually.

There’s an embarrassment of design riches to explore between now and the Festival’s conclusion on May 20th, so here’s our PRINT-approved sample platter of events and programs to check out throughout the festival. The entire list of events can be explored on the NYCxDesign Festival’s website here.

May 7 — May 15 | All Day at 966 Madison Avenue

In this thoughtful installation, The School of Visual Arts BFA Interior Design: Built Environments junior class presents thoughtful solutions to recovering from precarious housing circumstances in the form of expandable apartment designs for twenty single parents.

May 10 — May 20 | 10 AM — 6 PM at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

This exhibition highlights designers Christopher Dresser, Emile Gallé, William Morris, and Louis Comfort Tiffany, whose work derived particular inspiration from gardening and the natural sciences.

May 10 — May 30 | 12 PM — 6 PM at the HNH Gallery

MELT features expressionist work from 30 contemporary New York artists and designers in a 3,000 square foot space replete with abstract interpretations of everyday objects.

May 10 — May 20 | 10 AM — 4 PM at the Carl Hansen & Son New York Showroom

This collaboration between the Female Design Council and Carl Hansen & Søn’s blends the work of both established and emerging artists and designers. The exhibition of art and heritage furniture celebrates craftsmanship, repurposing materials, and timeless design processes.

Red Hook – May 12 | Long Island City – May 13 | Brooklyn Navy Yard – May 14 | Flatiron – May 19

If you’re around Brooklyn or Queens and don’t feel like trekking to Manhattan, check out The Festival’s outer borough events. Next week, their open studio crawls will pop up throughout the city to provide behind-the-scenes glimpses of how design comes to life in New York City.

