Oscar Mayer Bucks the Beauty World With Release of a Limited Edition Bologna Face Mask

Oscar Mayer has never been one to shy away from humor. I mean, what’s sillier than that 27-foot-long Wienermobile? Or those goofy jingles and iconic ad spots? Bologna as a food is inherently light-hearted (even its spelling feels like a practical joke), and Oscar Mayer has always embraced that.

These meat-lovers aren’t looking to mask this brand ethos anytime soon. In fact, they’re leaning into it further, paying homage to childhood lunchtime shenanigans by releasing the Oscar Mayer Bologna Sheet Mask, available for purchase on Amazon starting today.

We’ve all done it with real bologna. At giggly playdates with friends, at lunch in grade school with the mischief-making class clowns, at home during snack time with your dad who never fully grew up—there’s just something about biting three holes into a circle of bologna and draping it on your face that never gets old.

Oscar Mayer smartly understood the power of playful nostalgia at their disposal and partnered with the Korean beauty and skincare company Seoul Mamas to develop a genuine, spa-quality bologna sheet mask.

“Oscar Mayer has a legacy bringing levity to things that have gotten too serious, and beauty is a ripe territory to playfully subvert,” says Oscar Mayer Sr. Marketing Analyst Lindsey Ressler in a press release. “This is the latest in our brand movement to create work that feels more like pop-art and less like traditional commercial advertising—inspired by the old, modernized for today.”

These limited-edition, $5 face masks aren’t just silly; they’re actually great for your skin too. Composed of a hydrating and restoring hydrogel, the masks promote skin elasticity, improve hydration and moisture retention, offer anti-inflammatory benefits and protection for the skin. But maybe don’t store this one in the refrigerator, as you don’t want to mix up your face masks and bologna as the packaging is pretty on-brand.

Bizarre? For sure. Grotesque? Objectively. But I am always here for a tongue-in-cheek takedown of entities as ridiculous and hifalutin as the beauty and wellness industries.