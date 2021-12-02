Artist Sho Shibuya Goes From Painting On Newspapers To Art Basel Miami With Saint Laurent

During the height of COVID-19, when New York City was in its first lockdown, Brooklyn-based artist Sho Shibuya embarked on a daily project to fill his time and reflect upon his newfound solitude, in which he painted the sunrise onto the front page of each day’s New York Times.

“It does not matter what in the world is going on. The sky is always beautiful,” Shibuya told The Guardian.

Now, luxe brand Saint Laurent has commissioned 55 of Sho Shibuya’s Sunrise from a Small Window paintings for Art Basel Miami this December, curated by YSL art director Anthony Vaccarello.

55 Sunrises serves as a commentary on the global transition we’ve all endured across the pandemic and honors the 55th anniversary of YSL’s Rive Gauche boutique in Paris.

The exhibition will be on view at a gallery space on the Beachfront at 17th Street in Miami from sunrise to sunset until December 5th.