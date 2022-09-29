We at the Hotel, Motel, Holiday Inn (In Space)

The world is on fire, natural disasters are ransacking our planet at an increasing rate, and the global pandemic continues its grueling rampage. So it’s really no wonder that advancements are being made in space travel. The latest? A space hotel, of course!

Leave your earthly worries behind with a stay at the world’s first ever space hotel and park, from space station developer Orbital Assembly. Presented at the Space and Underwater Tourism Universal Summit (SUTUS) in Marbella, Spain on September 28th, OA’s Pioneer-class station is billed as “the first free-flying, habitable, privately operated facility in orbit for both work and play.”

If this all sounds a bit ridiculous to you, that’s because it is. But that doesn’t make it any less real! OA uses “artificial gravity” as the main ingredient for this “safe and comfortable destination in orbit” that they’ve designed.

But wait, there’s more! OA is looking to infinity and beyond, with their sights already set on creating an even larger space station that will accommodate up to 400 people and provide the same amenities of a luxury hotel on earth, all within the context of an artificial gravity experience.

OA will also use the SUTUS event to share comprehensive research they’ve conducted on the effects of earth orbiting habitats on human health. “The goal is to better plan for an ideal tourism experience without jeopardizing the physical, and mental well-being of a person vacationing in space,” says Rhonda Stevenson, CEO of Orbital Assembly.

Your move, Elon!