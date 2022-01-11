London’s Green Park Station Gets A Bioluminescent Rebrand to Promote BBC’s ‘The Green Planet’

BBC has taken to the tube system in London to promote their latest show, a five-part series entitled “The Green Planet,” hosted by the king of nature docuseries himself, Sir David Attenborough.

The network’s in-house agency, BBC Creative, has transformed the Green Park Station platform into an immersive experience for commuters and travelers in a campaign called “Welcome to Their World.”

The temporary rebrand features large-scale images of plants highlighted in the series, along with two digital screens on the platform displaying the trailer for the show. Plus, all of the “Green Park” signage has been changed to “Green Planet”—you see what they did there?

The imagery within the campaign is meant to create a sense of another world for viewers to experience, with each poster focusing on a single plant species composed like portraits of otherworldly creatures.

“The Green Planet” premiered on January 9th on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the second episode slated for January 30th. The show exists squarely within the “Planet Earth” ecosystem, presenting ground-breaking technology, including 7,000 different camera set-ups to capture the activities of ants. “Welcome to Their World” attempts to reflect this sense of wonder within Green Park Station.

“Taking over a whole platform of Green Park Station has been huge,” says BBC Creative design director Johnny Ace, “and one of the most ambitious projects BBC Creative has ever undertaken.”