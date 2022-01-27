Design Is Everywhere: Common Space For The People, By The People

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Soon, we’ll have a dedicated digital listening room. In the meantime, we present Design Museum’s Design is Everywhere, hosted by Sam Aquillano and Liz Pawlak—a “podcast featuring stories of people and organizations using design to make an impact and change the world.”

How can design rethink the common space to serve the common good? In this week’s episode, we learn about designing common spaces for the common good. Sam is joined by **Ron Mallis**, Executive Director of [BostonAPP/Lab], which serves as an incubator for new artistic collaborations throughout Greater Boston’s public spaces. CommonSpace/CommonGood is an initiative developed by BostonAPP/Lab in collaboration with Hoverlay, and with inputs and recommendations from Operation P.E.A.C.E. and the Fenway Community Center. Ron talks about his work and seeking ways to build on the voices of neighborhood residents to conceive, design, and implement art for a neighborhood. Later on in the show, they are joined by **Daniel Callahan**, multimedia artist, designer, and president of [Roxbury Cultural District]. Together, they discuss how they view the role of public art to transform the ways in which people use and think about public space.