Illustrator Elisa Marzano Made a Publishing House Look Like a Children’s Book

If you ever wished you could sit inside a children’s storybook, maybe you should visit the headquarters for Italian publisher Erickson International. The illustrator, designer, and author Elisa Marzano recently gave the building a charming, colorful look when she covered its walls in youthful animal motifs. Her murals were inspired by 16 Animali, an impressionistic puzzle game by Italian artist and designer Enzo Mari. As such, the animals all fit together quite nicely, making the design a perfect middle ground between comforting order and the unbridled imagination of childhood.