Top Five Holiday Inspired Instagram Accounts To Follow (and Buy Prints From)

There are two ways to look at the holiday season: looming or exhilarating. And while there’s no denying that this time of year can be overwhelming in a million different ways, there’s also no doubt that it’s a time of year where everything jolly is at the forefront. It’s all about perspective, and this year, we’re choosing the merriest view.

We’re sharing five artists who know how to do the holiday season the right way. Not only are their Instagram accounts spirited, but they all sell their designs so you can have a piece of their merry work. So, if you’ve been diligently scouring the depths of the internet to find your holiday card, we’ve done the hard work for you.

Jackie Crawford | @jackie_crawford_

Not only has Jackie Crawford created work for Pottery Barn Kids, Trader Joe’s, Target, The Met, and Greenvelope, but she posts a lot of card designs on Minted that are perfect for holiday cards. Her style leans more traditional, with modern design elements splashed in. Furthermore, her use of typography throughout her designs is well thought out, balanced, and utterly creative.

Katharine Watson | @katharine_watson

Known for her block prints and patterns, Katherine’s work will make you feel as comforted as a warm batch of freshly made cookies. Her work has a handmade touch that’s both welcoming and refreshing. Furthermore, her work has appeared in Vogue and Martha Stewart Living, and she has partnered with companies such as the Metropolitan Museum and Chronicle Books, amongst others. Notably, she recently partnered with Loeffler Randall to create their custom gift wrap that ships with every order.

Ampersand Design Studio | @ampersandstudio

Ampersand Design Studio has been around since 2010. Founded by Carrie Kiefer and Morgan Georgie, the ampersand in the name represents two separate elements joining together. Intending to brighten people’s spaces and lives, the studio focuses on blinding colors and bold shapes. Not only do they sell holiday cards, tags, and wrapping paper through their Minted page, but they also have a store and website where they sell everything too. Plus, the studio’s Instagram account is so colorful, you’ll want to branch out from the typical red and green holiday colors this year.

Annie Montgomery | @anniemontgomerydesign

Based in London, Annie Montgomery’s art tells the tale of her home through witty watercolor works. Inspired by people’s true colors and minor details, Annie’s work is utterly charming. Her shop is home to many designs, including a handful of holiday-inspired pieces. In addition, her hand-painted ceramic ornaments feature beautiful floral strokes, and her gift tags and stationery all showcase her gorgeous brushwork. And, if you happen to not be in the market for anything at the moment, her Instagram feed is a great place to be inspired by her colors and paint strokes.

Jess Miller | @jessmillerdraws

Inspired by nature, retro artwork, and vintage package design, Jess Miller’s work is cheeky, to say the least. Based in LA, there’s no lack of color in her work, particularly the holiday-based creations. Recently, Jess worked with the LA Times to create illustrations for its Countdown to Joy article; additionally, her holiday alcohol-inspired posts on Instagram will surely get you in the spirit—literally. If you’re in the market for some holiday greeting cars without your image on them, Jess’ Etsy shop is the place to look.