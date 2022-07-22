Five Sustainable Fashion Accounts to Follow on Instagram

I live relatively close to a long, bustling street filled with an eclectic mix of shops. It’s got your upscale coffee shops, fast-casual shwarma eateries, clean beauty stores, antique shops, and clothing boutiques, among many others. Some of my favorite stores to wander in are secondhand shops, where every time I step inside, I discover something new.

If you’re not lucky enough to live as close to so many secondhand shops, or don’t care to scavenge the racks for something that fits your aesthetic, thankfully, the internet’s got your back. Today, I’ve rounded up five Instagram accounts that feature upcycled, reworked, and/or vintage pieces. Each account is a mosh posh of wonderfully beautiful pieces, and the inspiration is endless.

panache | @panache_________

I came for the croissants, but stayed for the baguettes. Panache is a vintage, pre-loved, upcycled Brooklyn store that features gorgeous, gluten-free, hand-painted bread accessories. The brand’s “bread and butter” is pieces that allow its wearers to stand out and demand attention, and their Instagram account highlights customers with the bread-painted bags in action, often roaming the magical streets of New York City. The bags are painted beautifully, and their well-curated feed is perfect for finding carbo-loaded inspiration.

History Time Travel | @historytimetravel

I’m still not convinced that time travel isn’t possible, but an old object with a great story is the next best thing. Shopowner Sandra runs History Time Travel, a vintage and handmade jewelry business with an Instagram account that captures the stunning details of lovely pieces. This account pulls inspiration from female artists, historical jewels, natural flora and fauna, and gorgeous art pieces to create a path to the past. Sandra often uses her objects as garnishes to an outfit, and their bright colors, ornate details, and intriguing shapes make you realize how much history jewelry can hold.

Created & Found | @createdandfoundshop

Created & Found displays the joys and delights of vintage clothing, with gorgeous floral patterns, vintage stitched typography, and unique color palettes galore. Even if you’re not enamored by vintage clothing, this Instagram feed features a plethora of influences that you could pull into any realm, be it graphic design, typography, photography, or, of course, clothing design.

LOTI – Upcycling Design Studio | @loti_studio

The fashion industry is notorious for copious amounts of waste. While we often think of fast fashion as the biggest culprit, leftover textiles come from all branches of fashion. Los Angeles fashionista Lottie Bertello is pushing against this with Loti, a brand that turns leftover fabrics into new pieces of clothing. Her carefree designs and stylish customers might inspire you to shop smarter— or grab your closest sewing machine and start learning a thing or two.

3 Women | @3womenco

Long Beach’s 3 Women is a sustainable fashion brand that turns vintage textiles into authentic, one-of-a-kind handmade pieces. Their Instagram feed is a one-stop-shop for fashion inspiration fused with a pinch of graphic design innovation. The account highlights each unique piece, accentuated by their consumers’ wildly charismatic fashion perspectives. It’s easy to shop more sustainably when the results are so refreshing.