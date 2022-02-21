Public-Library Announces Pre-Sale of New Book “Dog Ears”

Dog Ears is independent design studio Public-Library’s newest publication. The book features an introduction by poet, essayist, cultural critic, and MacArthur Fellow Hanif Abdurraqib, and continues to showcase many design explorations featuring the analysis of a single sentence typeset in a particular typeface to understand the responsibility between content and form. The publication is creatively disruptive, pushing readers’ perspectives on both design and culture.

Grammy-nominated independent design studio Public-Library is proud to announce the pre-sale of its latest publication, titled Dog Ears, on the occasion of the studio’s tenth anniversary.



Published as a collection of iterative design explorations, this work examines the deconstruction of a single sentence typeset in a single typeface in an attempt to understand the commitment between content and form. Dog Ears features an introduction by poet, essayist, cultural critic, and MacArthur Fellow Hanif Abdurraqib.

Public-Library is a cross-disciplinary design studio in Los Angeles led by co-founders Ramón Coronado and Marshall Rake. The studio’s philosophy centers on the work of reduction, to deduce meaning while experimenting with space, form, and narrative to bring out nuance. They believe honesty in collaboration paves the way for meaningful design solutions and persisting partnerships.



Over the design duo’s ten-year practice, they have worked on major campaigns with marquee brands including A24, Airbnb, Annapurna, Beats by Dre, Converse, Jordan, The New York Times, Nike, October’s Very Own, Playboy, Red Bull Music, and Vogue. Public-Library’s creative vision has been employed throughout the music industry by The Grammy Museum, The Recording Academy, Sony Music, and Warner Brothers Records and recording artists Drake, Local Natives, Mac Miller, Snail Mail, Vampire Weekend, and The WEEKND. In November 2021, Public-Library’s design for Mac Miller’s Swimming In Circles received a GRAMMY nomination in the Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package category. Learn more at public-library.org.