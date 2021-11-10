The Glaser Nobody Knows: Milton’s Pencil and Pastel Sketches For Touring Club Italiano’s 100th Anniversary

The Glaser Nobody Knows is a column featuring work by Milton Glaser that you may never have seen before. There are countless projects by the master, both produced and unpublished, that are unfamiliar even to design aficionados. All of the items in this column are part of The Milton Glaser Design Study Center and Archives at the School of Visual Arts, the chief repository of his legendary work.

In this 1994 poster for the one-hundredth anniversary of the Touring Club Italiano, Glaser sent the number “100” traveling through the Italian countryside. The Touring Club Italiano was founded by cyclists but eventually grew to encompass other forms of transportation.

Glaser, of course, had a special connection to Italy, beginning with his Fulbright study in Bologna following his graduation from Cooper Union in 1951. After his marriage to Shirley Girton in 1957, he and Shirley took a boat to Europe, got a place in Rome, and traveled throughout Italy and Europe for nearly two years. He returned to Italy many times and worked for numerous Italian companies.

This poster for the tourist organization is lovely, however, the real magic happens in Glaser’s many pencil and pastel sketches for the project, which feature strolling ones and rolling zeroes making their way across roads and bridges, as enchanting and surreal as the Italian landscapes they depict.

