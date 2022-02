We all love Aaron Draplin. His motivational, inspiring, and creative soul has captivated the creative world, and it only makes sense that Draplin has released new merch so that people can wear their love with pride. Soon to be released, Draplin’s merch includes a pair of beautifully designed mittens that feature his logo front and center. The shades of green are sure to make others green with envy, so swipe ’em up on Draplin’s website when they drop.

Project Credits

Aaron Draplin