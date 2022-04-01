Put Your Best Foot Forward with Bel Gazma’s Hands-Free Door Openers

The pandemic has brought about many compounding changes, specifically how we interact with public surfaces. Egypt’s Bel Gazma presents a solution in the form of a hands-free door opener, with charming packaging by Bassem Amer. The product’s name translates to “with the shoe” in Arabic, and the boxes’ accompanying foot portraits exquisitely illustrate the product’s tactile nature. This expressive design adds a splash of personality to a thoughtful, increasingly necessary innovation.

Project Credits

Bassem Amer