This Taiwanese Tea Room Features Mouthwatering Menu Illustrations by Ino Lai

Taiwanese illustrator Ino Lai creates whimsical, watercolor-inspired drawings that inspire a sense of peace. The warm colors, intricate textures, and playful movement of her illustrations feel like the visual equivalent of a warm hug.

Lai’s comforting aesthetic makes her a perfect menu illustrator. In her work for Taichung City’s Lim Tea Note, she provides descriptive tea graphics with an almost tactile look. Each illustration features fluid textures and a broad, poppy color palette that somehow seem to add more depth than a camera could. While you’ll have to go to Taiwan to actually try the drinks, Lai’s visual approximations provide the next best thing.

Project Credits

Ino Lai