ARROW is a Cosmetic Line For Men With Packaging That Doesn’t Try Too Hard

Arrow is a cosmetic line for men with branding that’s not trying too hard. Designed by Jarosław Dziubek, the branding and packaging for the brand are simple, neutral colors, uncomplicated yet exciting typography, and a minimalist nature about it. While there aren’t many skincare brands marketed solely for me, the ones that exist try too hard with their branding, Arrow doesn’t, and it works. The unique shapes of the packaging help further set this brand apart, making for a unique range of products that are clearly from the same brand.

Project Credits

Jarosław Dziubek