Collective Arts Brewing’s Origin Of Darkness Gets Otherworldly Design From Pedro Correa

Fascinatingly, Collective Arts Brewing is a brewery located in Ontario, Canada, working to combine the craft of brewing with the talents of artists. Because breweries are often known for their quirky attitude and love of beautiful and charming design, the fusion of the two seems quite natural.

Pedro Correa’s design for Origin of Darkness of Collective Arts Brewing is full of darkness, wit, and extreme attention to detail, creating a beer can that makes a divine statement. The labels that Correa designed bring the “origin of darkness” to light through subversive images, graphics, and colors.

Project Credits

Pedro Correa