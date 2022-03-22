Get Lost in the Moody, Subversive Gaze of Babak Fatholahi’s Photography

There’s a subtle intensity to the subjects in Babak Fatholahi‘s photographs. You might look at them and feel as though you’ve known them your whole life, while simultaneously feeling like you don’t know anything about them at all.

In his series Ghazaleh, the Iran photographer captured close-up images of a woman smoking a cigarette. Her unvarnished appearance makes it seem as though she was caught off guard, yet her eye-shaped necklace hints at a deeper awareness. Powerful eye contact, close-up angles, and watery textures heighten the mysterious, moody atmosphere of the images.

Fatholahi is a self-taught photographer who specializes in fine art and portrait photography, His work has been featured in Nylon, APF Magazine, and Blur Magazine.

