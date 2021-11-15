‘Days on Repeat’ From Olivia Harris Optimistically Showcases the Darkest Days Of Covid Through Lighthearted Photographs

As life continues to speed out of control, it’s refreshing to take a pause and look back on the past. While COVID indeed had and continues to bring severely negative moments filled with doubt, panic, and confusion, it also gave us moments of clarity, rest, and a time for everyone to take a pause.

Photographer Olivia Harris is no stranger to working with massive clients such as New York Times, The Guardian, and Time, but, as many also dealt with, her work came to a halt as the virus emerged.

Instead of backing down to the challenge, Harris sprang into action. She found merit in the mundane, peace in the pause, and community in the questioning.

Her images beautifully capture a sense of wonder and peace through warm lighting and angles that showcase otherwise transcendent moments. A collection of her pictures make up her book “Days on Repeat,” a beautiful compilation of how the people of London passed the time, worked from home, and found new ways and reasons to celebrate.

While most of us, fortunately, lived through the darkest days of lockdown and these quiet moments in some shape or form, it doesn’t make it any less fascinating to take a voyeuristic peek into the ways others got by. It’s almost a present tense history book, a way to visually dissect the confusion and complexity of something that still endures to a degree.

“Days on Repeat” is upbeat, optimistic, and truly showcases how we all prevailed, despite times that couldn’t have been more difficult.