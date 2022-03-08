This Polish Photo Exhibit Showcases Wonderful Moments of Balance

As its name implies, Marcin Ryczek‘s photo exhibition “Harmony” is all about stability. Each beautiful black and white image communicates balance, strengthened by their circular frames. If you happen to be in Poland, you can see these photos in person at Żelazowa Wola’s Fryderyk Chopin Museum.

T

Marcin Ryczek’s photo exhibition was organized on the occasion of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition. It will be presented in Zelazowa Wola from 22nd October 2021 till 5th June 2022. Marcin Ryczek’s works are a series of minimalistic and symbolistic photographs.

Their main idea is the minimum form and maximum content. The Harmony title refers to the form, content, and process of creating the presented photographs. Most of the photographs are kept in black and white style, which emphasizes their minimalism and at the same time refers to traditional photography. Same goes with visual identity.