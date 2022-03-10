Step Into Utopian Architecture with These Vivid Photos of a Spanish Apartment

Photography is magical in that it stops time. It has this innately captivating ability to showcase fleeting moments forever. When we take the time to slow down and appreciate photography, we can see beyond our own perspectives.

Spanish photographer Andrés Gallardo Albajar‘s recent series “Muralla Roja” captures the dazzling colors of a postmodern apartment complex in Manzanera, Calpe, Spain. The images instantly transport the viewer to a bright, architectural oasis full of curiously surreal charm.

A more quotidian and contextual series of la Muralla Roja, designed by Ricardo Bofill. Shot in December 2021.

Project Credits

Andrés Gallardo Albajar