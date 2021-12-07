Can You Name These Iconic Albums Just By Looking At the Colors Associated With Them? UK Studio Dorothy Says Yes

Dorothy is a UK-based studio that produces prints, products, and artworks sold and exhibited internationally. The studio recently created a poster that proudly notes the most memorable album covers from the past sixty years. The twist is that each album is represented solely through a color chart, creating a beautifully patterned and obviously colorful print. Whether you’re into music, color theory, or both, this poster is sure to be an inspiration to all.

A new colour chart inspired by the artwork of 35 iconic album covers by some of our favourite British, North American and European bands.

Referencing a selection of the most memorable album covers from the last 60 years including Pet Sounds (The Beach Boys), The Velvet Underground & Nico (The Velvet Underground), Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (The Beatles), Blue (Joni Mitchell), Harvest (Neil Young), The Dark Side of the Moon (Pink Floyd), The Man-Machine (Kraftwerk), Unknown Pleasures (Joy Division), Nevermind (Nirvana), The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (Lauryn Hill), Is This It (The Strokes), My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (Kanye West).

Project Credits

Dorothy