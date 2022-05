Argentine designer Martina Galarza recently shared this poppy, graphic poster art she created last fall for a concert by buzzy singer-songwriter Marilina Bertoldi. The visual’s bright neon hues and nostalgic, comic-inspired accents add a punk rock irreverence that I’m sure inspired more than a few ticket purchases. Galarza’s fun, youthful art immediately stands out on a wall, and we can’t wait to see what other tricks she has up her sleeve.