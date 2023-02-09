Did You Make the Printed Word Look Good This Year? Enter the PRINT Awards!

When we read, we’re doing more than just absorbing words— we’re taking in the scenery of the whole package. So much goes into the creation of an elegantly crafted book, magazine, or printed material, from its layout, formatting, typography, and of course, covers. Whether they’re full of beautiful, glossy imagery or let the text speak for itself, every little decision that goes into a printed material affects the way readers experience it. Just like the directors, cinematographers, and editors behind films, editorial teams are the creative forces who set the scene for our favorite stories.

Some of our most exciting races in the PRINT Awards take place in the categories that honor the vast medium of, well, print: Books, Brochures, Catalogs, Editorial, and Annual Reports. The winners of these categories know how to turn even the most basic data into intoxicating narratives, make us see everyday objects in a brand new way, show us parts of the world we’ve never seen, and set our imaginations aflame. The judges for these categories are experts in the realm of editorial design, with expansive resumes, inspiring pedigrees, and eye-opening creative projects.

Oliver Munday

Owner — Oliver Munday Design

Drawing on the madness of the 24-hour news cycle, Munday’s work has been featured on the op-ed pages of the New York Times, the New Yorker, Time Magazine, and the Atlantic. Munday exploits a digital platform to poke fun at the 2016 presidential election, renounces warfare in the age of drones, and examines the tragic legacies of Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner, offering a perspective that must not be overlooked. His design, reflecting influences from Paul Rand to Globe Poster, champions a think more, design less philosophy with the ultimate goal to provoke contemplation and even meaningful action.

Gail Anderson

Chair — BFA Design & BFA Advertising at School of Visual Arts

Gail Anderson is an NYC-based designer, educator, and writer who’s worked at Rolling Stone, SpotCo, The Boston Globe Sunday Magazine, and Vintage Books. She has taught at SVA for over 30 years and has co-authored 15 books on design, typography, and illustration with Steven Heller. She is an AIGA Medalist, the 2018 recipient of the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian National Design Award for Lifetime Achievement, and a 2022 Art Directors Club Manship Medallion honoree. Her work is represented in the Library of Congress’s permanent collection, the Milton Glaser Design Archives, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Tony Pinto

Creative Director / Art Director

Tony Pinto is an artist, photographer, art director, and educator. He has worked with clients including Disney, GMC Trucks, Edison, Permanente Medicine, and Caesars Palace. In recent years, he has concentrated on helping artists, museums, and galleries to produce books and communications materials. His art practice has long been focused on portraiture and how identity is represented, starting with his “Artifacts” series in the 1990s and continuing on through today.

Our favorite book design from last year’s competition was Boyang Xia’s evocative free jazz-inspired packaging for the poetry collection Double Trio by Nathaniel Mackey.

