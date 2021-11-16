Make Your Mark In The 2022 PRINT Awards

For the 2022 PRINT Awards, we celebrate the timelessness of outstanding design. Good design is more than just what’s trendy—good design transcends eras. It leaves a lasting mark both on us and on the world. In a society that constantly looks for the next new thing, good design remains a constant we can rely on.

Are you ready to leave your mark in this years PRINT Awards? Submit your entry by December 7, 2021 to take advantage of our Early Bird Rate! Have a specific question about submitting your entry? Don’t hesitate to email us at: awards@printmag.com