Check One More Item Off Your Holiday List. Enter the PRINT Awards!

We get it. You’re busy. You’re traveling! You’re baking! You’re working on smart conversation starters for holiday parties and to avoid drama at the family dinner table! And wrapping presents! While tying everything up in a bow, why not do something for yourself and wrap up your PRINT Award entry?

Since 1980, PRINT has celebrated design excellence. This year, we are tipping our hats at work in 24 exciting categories. We invite you to join the celebration, raise a toast to design, and enter the PRINT Awards with the best work you’ve produced this year.