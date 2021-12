We’ve Got 20 Categories to Choose From

No design is too small, no campaign is too big. No matter what you design, there’s a place for it in the PRINT Awards.

This year we’ve partnered with Dieline Awards 2022 for the PRINT Awards packaging category. Submit all packaging projects to this exclusive global packaging competition.

Learn more about our categories

Have a specific question about submitting your entry?

Don’t hesitate to email us at: awards@printmag.com