The PRINT Awards Late Registration Ends Tomorrow!

We can’t promise you a valentine, but your work will have our full attention.

At the PRINT Awards, we relish the opportunity to see design projects that leave us exhilarated, educated, and even a little green with (healthy, professional) envy. If your video/billboard/illustration/branding system stops our esteemed panel of judges in their tracks, imagine what it will do for the worldwide audience that is the PRINT community. Submit your entry to one of our 24 design categories today – don’t make us wait another day to be inspired!