These Designers Know How to Turn the Streets Into a Stage

Design is all around us, even when we don’t notice it. The expansive modern canvases of billboards, posters, and environmental design set the stage for urban life, so the creatives behind these mediums play a huge role in influencing how we think. While some designs get lost in the traffic and noise of our everyday shuffle, the good ones always stand out.

That’s why the PRINT Awards categories of Posters, Promo, Environmental Design, and Billboards feature a team of experts who know what makes a design great. These impressive aesthetes come from all over the western hemisphere and have made waves in the fields of advertising, education, media, and more. They’ve worked with government agencies, esteemed universities, and even The Smithsonian!

If you’re a poster, billboard, or environmental designer interested in a PRINT Award, we bet you’re curious about who’s looking at your work. Read all about them below…

Maurice Cherry

Principal and Creative Director — Lunch

Atlanta-based design strategist Maurice Cherry is the founder, principal, and creative director of Lunch, an award-winning multidisciplinary studio that helps creative brands craft messages, tell stories for their targeted audiences, and fostering relationships with underrepresented communities. Maurice is a pioneering digital creator who is best known for the award-winning Revision Path, the first podcast to be added to the permanent collection of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). Other projects of Maurice’s include the Black Weblog Awards, 28 Days of the Web, The Year of Tea, and the design anthology RECOGNIZE.

Alberto Rigau

Freelance Designer / Co-Chair for AIGA’s DEC Steering Committee

Puerto Rican designer Alberto Rigau has over 18 years of experience crafting and conceptualizing brands, exhibits, way-finding systems, publications, books, photographic projects, and environmental graphics. As Co-Chair of AIGA’s Design Educators Community, he collaborates with design educators to develop content and programming to further academic research, teaching practices, and conversations within the field. Alberto holds degrees from NC State University’s College of Design, Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, and the Maxwell School of Citizenship. He is a 2004 Poynter Institute Summer Fellow and teaches graphic design at miscellaneous institutions, most recently Virginia Tech and NC State University.

Pablo Ulpiano

Consumer Solutions Manager – Essential Health, Skin Health (Global) — Johnson & Johnson

Pablo Ulpiano is a dedicated advocate of storytelling and sustainability who believes the best design stems from understanding people. In his current work for Johnson & Johnson, he helps innovate some of the world’s most beloved brands. He also lectures at the School of Visual Arts Master’s in Branding program on case studies that integrate innovative research methods into a wide range of projects. He’s worked with startups, multinational companies, and government agencies across industries including healthcare, financial services, and luxury retail. He excels at helping brands define their purpose, develop their innovation pipeline, and deliver insight-driven branded experiences.

Looking for inspiration? Last year, Mirko Ilic Corp’s poppy psychedelic design for the play Moj muž (My husband) impressed our judges enough to win First Place in the Posters category.

