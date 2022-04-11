Artists Around the World Share Their Early Pandemic Projects in ‘HOMEBOUND’

The consequences of the pandemic are still affecting us in our daily lives, consciously or not. But in the beginning, our days required drastic, immediate readjustment. Work, travel, and various life events came to a halt, and we didn’t know what the imminent future held.

The creative world was especially disrupted. Musicians could no longer tour, and many artists and designers had to cancel commissions. While this put creators in a difficult spot, many of them still used art to work through the frustration. Slanted Publishers presents a visual document of this period with HOMEBOUND, a collection of art created during lockdown. Some of the included work comes from projects that were originally derailed by the effects of the pandemic. Without this publication, these pieces may have never been finished, yet this project gave them a new home. Through its wide range of creative voices and evocative visuals, HOMEBOUND provides a compelling portrait of days that suddenly changed the framework of the world.

HOMEBOUND–New Wave shows the collaborative works of designers, artists, and authors, answering and visualizing the influence of the pandemic on their attitudes and projects!

The HOMEBOUND project was born when the pandemic began to cause lockdowns worldwide and many designers and artists had to cancel commissions. Cihan Tamti took the chance to act and decided to create a publication that would present the free projects of his Instagram community created during this period to use up the extra time. The result was an incredibly beautiful documentation of that time and of work that would never have been produced under normal circumstances.

With the second wave of the pandemic, Cihan Tamti wanted to repeat the same process, with great success: the outcome is HOMEBOUND–New Wave, a publication that features the excellent work of 75 designers from 50 cities and 12 countries! The new waves of the pandemic brought a new aesthetic, a new voice and a great progress in networking and cohesion within the community. The influence on the designers’ attitudes and projects has been questioned, answered, and visualized in this publication.

With articles by Rafael Bernardo, Hugo Suissas, Daan Rietbergen, Sophia Brinkgerd, Leonhard Laupichler, Marvin Loschelders, Jonas Diefenbach, Alexandra Breitenstein, Julien Fincker, and Lars Harmsen.

Project Credits

