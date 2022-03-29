Welcome Our New Managing Editor, Sarah Fonder!

Following in the footsteps of some of our legendary editors including Marty Fox, Joyce Rutter Kaye and Zachary Petit, all of us at PRINT are thrilled to announce our new Managing Editor, Sarah Fonder. She’s a writer from Tulsa, OK who occasionally paints, writes poetry, and watches tons of movies. We look forward to all the wonderful ways she will help us find new voices and create the next chapter in PRINT’s storied, vibrant life. Welcome, Sarah!

—Debbie Millman & Steven Heller, Editorial Directors