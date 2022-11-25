A Passion for Productivity with Jessi Freitag of Startup CPG Podcast

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

People connect with a story far more than a tool. Joining us in conversation today is Season 3 host of The Startup CPG Podcast, Jessi Freitag, who specializes in helping people to leverage the power of digital systems to promote productivity and success.

A multi-passionate coach, podcaster, and CPG expert, Jessi is here to share her story of promoting efficacy in the world of CPG by sharing her first-hand experience. While many people have great ideas and go as far as to start their projects, far fewer follow through and bring them to completion.

Jessi’s secret sauce involves asking questions, building authentic connections, and capitalizing on the power of storytelling. If you’re looking to improve your output, stay connected, and motivate those around you, you can’t afford to miss today’s conversation.

