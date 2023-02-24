Air, Water, Tea and Your Health with Michael D. Ham of Wild Orchard Teas

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

What has become known as conventional agriculture is part of the reason for the state of grave environmental degradation we find ourselves living in, which is having negative impacts on our health. Although regenerative farming may be a new term, it’s actually an ancient practice based on the way nature intended us to consume food.

Through Wild Orchard Regenerative Teas, Michael Don Ham is doing his part to improve the health of our natural ecosystems and our bodies. In this episode, you will hear about the benefits of regenerative methods and products and what sets Wild Orchard apart from other tea companies, as well as how Michael’s other company, RePure, is optimizing indoor air quality.

To hear Michael’s story, as well as the invaluable role that you, as a consumer, play in the “better for the world” movement, tune in now!

Key Points From This Episode: