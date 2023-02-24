Air, Water, Tea and Your Health with Michael D. Ham of Wild Orchard Teas

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
What has become known as conventional agriculture is part of the reason for the state of grave environmental degradation we find ourselves living in, which is having negative impacts on our health. Although regenerative farming may be a new term, it’s actually an ancient practice based on the way nature intended us to consume food.
Through Wild Orchard Regenerative Teas, Michael Don Ham is doing his part to improve the health of our natural ecosystems and our bodies. In this episode, you will hear about the benefits of regenerative methods and products and what sets Wild Orchard apart from other tea companies, as well as how Michael’s other company, RePure, is optimizing indoor air quality.
To hear Michael’s story, as well as the invaluable role that you, as a consumer, play in the “better for the world” movement, tune in now!
Key Points From This Episode:
- An overview of the Wild Orchard Regenerative Teas origin story, and the factors that make their products unique.
- The three pillars of air quality and how RePure devices optimize indoor space for health.
- The health benefits of regenerative consumable products (using Michael as a case study!).
- Why the state of our blood is a key determinant of our health, and the factors that contribute to it.
- Negative consequences of chemical agriculture.
- Michael’s upbringing and how it has influenced his educational choices and entrepreneurial endeavors.
- The invaluable role of consumers in the “better for the world” movement.
- Michael’s thoughts on what the future of health looks like.