Defining Better for the World with Gage Mitchell of Modern Species

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.
We spend a lot of time talking about better-for-the-world products, brands, and businesses. But what does that really mean? During our milestone episode, we are reflecting on the types of advice and stories that are shared on the show by guests who are working to do better in different ways.
We take a detailed look at what it means for purpose-driven brands to be committed to better for the world. We also explore real-world examples of industry leaders who are successfully infusing business strategy with their values before touching on the role of supportive policies in encouraging more businesses to become better for the world. Tune in today to hear all this and more!
Key Points From This Episode:
- A three-layered consideration for defining what it means to do better for the world.
- The relationship between how, why, and what.
- Gage’s four layers of better: purpose, sustainability and responsibility, outcomes, and measurable impact.
- What it means for purpose-driven brands to serve others in a meaningful way.
- Identifying real-world problems and testing solutions.
- Clearly defining your values and principles to move forward with integrity.
- Passion and commitment as illustrated by Seth Goldman.
- The main idea of sustainability: considering the future.
- Organic and regenerative agricultural practices.
- How Sandra Ann Harris enacts upcycling this at ECOLunchbox.
- What constitutes upcycling and why it has a positive impact.
- Carbon neutral and net zero or net positive practices.
- The ideal waste and pollution status of better for the world companies.
- What it means for brands to care for others.
- Five considerations for social responsibility: justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.
- Distinguishing between equality and equity.
- What it means to have Worker First benefits and policies.
- Good governance and its far-reaching implications.
- Five pillars of social impact and what they mean.
- What non-profit organizations need beyond another check.
- The far-reaching implications of changing policy in favor of better for the world businesses.
- Leveraging collaboration as a better for the world business.
- Distilling what better-for-the-world businesses aim for into measurable categories.
- Understanding and leveraging your buying power and your actions as a consumer.
- What the show aims to contribute to shifting mindsets.