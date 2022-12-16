Defining Better for the World with Gage Mitchell of Modern Species

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

We spend a lot of time talking about better-for-the-world products, brands, and businesses. But what does that really mean? During our milestone episode, we are reflecting on the types of advice and stories that are shared on the show by guests who are working to do better in different ways.

We take a detailed look at what it means for purpose-driven brands to be committed to better for the world. We also explore real-world examples of industry leaders who are successfully infusing business strategy with their values before touching on the role of supportive policies in encouraging more businesses to become better for the world. Tune in today to hear all this and more!

Key Points From This Episode: