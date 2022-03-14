Design is Everywhere: The Role of Design for Better Science Communication

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Design Museum’s Design is Everywhere is hosted by Sam Aquillano and Liz Pawlak—a “podcast featuring stories of people and organizations using design to make an impact and change the world.”

What is the role of design thinking to health and risk communication, especially when audiences may be conflicted or disagree on ideological world views? Mad*Pow’s Chief Design Strategy Officer, Jen Briselli, published a two part series titled Designing Science Communication that helps answer the question about the role of design in science communication. Sam is joined by Jen Briselli as guest co-host. Jen chats about design’s power for more effective science communication. Later on in the show, they are joined by Dr. Rafael Pérez-Escamilla, Professor of Public Health, Director of the Office of Public Health Practice, and Director of the Global Health Concentration at the Yale School of Public Health. Together, they talk about the U.S. response to the pandemic and the value of design thinking for science communication.

<iframe title="The Role of Design for Better Science Communication" allowtransparency="true" height="150" width="100%" style="border: none; min-width: min(100%, 430px);" scrolling="no" data-name="pb-iframe-player" src="https://www.podbean.com/player-v2/?i=fzm7j-11c95f1-pb&from=pb6admin&share=1&download=1&rtl=0&fonts=Arial&skin=1&font-color=auto&btn-skin=8"></iframe>

