Ep 02: I Didn’t Know That About You?

In this episode, Co-Hosts Jamie Saunders, Von Glitschka, Karen Larson, and Justin Ahrens chat through why we do what we do, weave through the stories of our friendships, and share how we got to where we are in our lives and careers. Friends for over ten years, we learned something new about each other including how to pronounce our last names. We also found a recipe for our signature Shit Show cocktail that you do not want to miss. Enjoy the show!