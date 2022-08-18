Evolve CPG: Follow Your Passion with Fred Haberman of Freak Flag Organics

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Here’s the latest episode of Evolve CPG, a podcast about innovative leaders who are evolving the Consumer Packaged Goods industry by building better products and better brands to imagine a better world.

Success within the CPG space is an arduous undertaking that requires immense drive and passion for overcoming the inevitable challenges.

Following your passion is a fundamental driver of today’s guest, Fred Haberman, an entrepreneur whose businesses reflect his values and ideals. One of those businesses, Freak Flag Organics, provides ultra-organic foods with extra-amazing flavors to help people create healthy dishes right at home.

In our conversation, he explains how his various businesses act as a platform to communicate ideas to help drive change, the challenges with the CPG space, and the hard lessons he has learned during his 28 years of entrepreneurship. Tune in today to find out why chasing your passions is better than chasing money with guest Fred Haberman!

Key Points From This Episode:

Fred tells us why he decided to start his most recent company, Freak Flag Organics.

How his businesses act as a way to communicate ideas and drive change.

Hard lessons he has learned while working in the CPG space.

Different aspects of a business should integrate with marketing.

Find out if Fred outsourced some of the work required for Freak Flag Organics.

Fred’s thoughts on whether or not he would start another enterprise within the CPG space.

We learn about the Freak Flag Organics product range and the inspiration behind it.

How long the brand has existed and what plans Fred has for the company.

He shares what he feels are the most significant successes he has had so far.

Fred’s advice for people interested in entering the CPG space.

Fred’s motivation behind starting Haberman and his experience in creative services.

Details about his entrepreneurial experience and the businesses he has started.

Some of the essential qualities needed to be successful.

Why it is okay to ask questions and find the right people for help.

What Fred has struggled with the most during his career.

Where he got his passion and entrepreneurial spirit.

Listen in the player above or check it out on Spotify. Learn more about Evolve CPG on the official website.