Inside Front Cover: Cover Design Concepts

The first round of book cover design concepts is here! In episode 6, host Sam Aquillano kicks off the episode by chatting with his wife Nicole about the two creative directions the Proportion Design team shared last week: Nurturing the Journey and Dig Up, Dive Deep:

Before Proportion could start designing concepts, they needed two things: Sam’s feedback on which creative direction was resonating, or what mix of elements he thought worked before for his book, plus the title of the book. Ultimately Sam’s direction was 80% Nurturing the Journey, 20% Dig Up, Dive Deep — with some minor tweaks Sam outlines in the episode.

Sam & Nicole also discuss Sam’s title ideas, which he quickly mocked up to get an idea of information hierarchy and the scale of elements. Sam posted the titles on social media for feedback and got a range of responses — he shares a few in the episode. Here’s a link to the conversation thread on LinkedIn. Sam gets it down to the title, with room to update through the last part of the process — the title: Adventures in Disruption: A Creative Startup Journey.

