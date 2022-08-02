Inside Front Cover, Episode 2: Discovery

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Inside Front Cover is a show hosted by Sam Aquillano about the design process behind creating the cover for his forthcoming book about launching and growing Design Museum Everywhere.

The design process continues in this second episode of the Inside Front Cover podcast. Host Sam Aquillano visits Proportion Design’s office for the first real session in the process, Discovery — where Proportion Co-Founders Blake Goodwin and Paul Reiss turn the tables and interview Sam about the vision behind his new book. As Paul says, “ As designers, we’re often acting as brand therapists to ask the right questions and tease out the key information that will help us proceed through the design process.”

Prior to the session, the Proportion team sent Sam a Brand Questionnaire as a starting point — to get his initial thoughts on how the book would be positioned and who it would be for. The questionnaire included nine questions ranking various opposing attributes, such as positioning between Youthful and Mature, Modern and Classic, Spontaneous and Conservative. The team then reflected those results back in a Calibration map (see below) that visualized the brand DNA for Sam’s book.

In the conversation, the trio covered a range of topics, from the founding of Design Museum Everywhere to some of the most pivotal stories in the book.

