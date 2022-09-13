Inside Front Cover, Episode 7: Refined Cover Designs

PRINTCast: The PRINT Podcast Studio is a curated collection of cutting-edge podcasts we love about design, creativity, branding, books, and further subjects afield. Inside Front Cover is a show hosted by Sam Aquillano about the design process behind creating the cover for his forthcoming book about launching and growing Design Museum Everywhere.

There are 8 new refined concepts for Sam Aquillano’s new book: Adventures in Disruption: How to Start, Survive, and Succeed as a Creative Entrepreneur. Last time, the Proportion Design team presented 12 concept designs for the cover and Sam had some tough decisions to make. The design team was asking him to look at the range of options they shared and choose a few to refine for the next stage.

As you’ll hear in this week’s episode, Sam discusses the options with his wife Nicole, and shares some of the community’s feedback on the original 12— here’s a link to the conversation on LinkedIn to see what everyone thinks of the concepts.

With all the feedback and discussions— Sam shared his feedback with Blake Goodwin, Paul Reiss, and Andrea Cincotta from Proportion Design. The concepts which moved forward are 4, 7, and 1. Proportion Design absorbed Sam’s feedback, and got back to it, designing a next round of 8 refined designs which you see below. You’ll hear Proportion’s presentation and the discussion on which designs are working and which aren’t. Next step is choosing the final! What’s your favorite of the final 8 concepts?

Listen in the player above or check it out on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Catch up with Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4, Episode 5, and Episode 6.