Margins, Capital, Time & Purpose with Jared Kligerman of the Think Tank

There is much to consider when launching a product in the retail space. Joining us today to discuss the tribulations he faced through the process of launching (and subsequently closing) Wander Nut Butters, is The Think Tank’s president, Jared Kligerman. Jared’s mission with The Think Tank is to aid small businesses in standing out from the crowd and engaging customers.

In this episode, we find out how his experience of running his own small business made him a better advisor, and what he learned through the process. He shares his marketing approach and touches on the four cornerstones of a successful startup, namely margins, capital, time, and purpose. Tune in to find out why it’s essential to be flexible in the startup space and to never stray from the black and white when it comes to financial decision-making.

Key Points From This Episode: